Three Squirrels Stories for Children Picture Books Capture Young Imaginations

The books: What Squirrels Do When You Are Not Looking, What Squirrels Do: The Squirrel Olympics and What Squirrels Do: Just For Fun are full of beautiful illustrations and ideas that could just be true. Who really know what squirrels get up to while people are looking the other way? For more details on these books, see http://www.whatsquirrelsdo.com



What Squirrels Do When You Are Not Looking – this book answers some of life's mysteries like why car alarms go off in the middle of the night and why shopping trolleys can be found deep in the wood – squirrels have something to do with the answers.



What Squirrels Do: The Squirrel Olympics - Human Olympics take place every four years, but squirrels get up to all sorts of fun events like squirrel bunjee jumping or limbo dancing all year around when everyone’s backs are turned.



What Squirrels Do: Just For Fun – A look at the everyday antics of squirrels and what they might do to keep themselves entertained, like swinging on the ivy like Tarzan, or pulling faces at humans behind their backs.



Hazel Nutt, author of these delightful picture books, is a toddler who natters to squirrels, which is how all these imaginative (could possibly be true) facts have come to light. Hazel Nutt has told these 'secrets' to her parents who have managed to help her create this unique trilogy of squirrel stories for children, which both adults and children will adore.



The books encourage a love of nature. They also help develop creativity and little imaginations, as children can have fun thinking of additional antics that squirrels (or other animals) could get up to when no-one is there to see.



About Hazel Nutt and The What Squirrels Do Picture Book Trilogy

Hazel Nutt is a toddler who loves nature, especially squirrels, who she often has a good natter with. They tell her their secrets and her parents help her to write them down to share with the world. Loving nature is really important to her and she hopes to make sure that lots of other kids love nature as well.



Ideal for an adult and child to read together the "What Squirrels Do" series combines imaginative rhyme with delightful illustrations. The books inspire little imaginations and instill the seeds of a lifelong love for reading and nature.



