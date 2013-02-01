Three Staffing Options Now Allows PCR Clients to Choose the Best Placement for Their Company

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- For some businesses, their industries involve high-level information technology and sales professionals who need the assistance from recruitment agencies in Charlotte NC to find the most experienced candidate for an open position. PCR now offers three staffing options for companies to choose from that will be able to fill every placement issue one may have. They now offer contract positions, contract-to-hire, and consulting.



PCR understands that it is important to hire the right employee for the job that needs to be executed with precision, whether it is a project that needs critical technology expertise or sales force. A contract position may be a viable choice for some businesses that are looking for that qualified individual to fill a position that is only needed for a temporary time period. As one of the most well known Charlotte staffing agencies in North Carolina, hiring the right personnel is crucial in the information technology industry and if the right contractor is not hired it can become costly in both time and money. PCR’s goal is to find the right candidate who will be able to benefit their clients work environment and produce the most effective business.



In today’s world, more and more businesses are looking more towards contract-to-hire positions, this way they are able to search for the best employee that suits a company’s needs and if they are the right person for the job. PCR’s clients can take them on as a full time employee after their contract is up. With these options, businesses can choose which one works best for them without the long-term commitment and potential mistakes from hiring the wrong candidate. The headhunters of Charlotte NC also offer consulting services. This is where team members are assigned a project or assignment. Meaning if a business is in need of personnel who is experienced in a certain area more than the staff on hand, consultants can be a great asset for existing team members. With these three options available from PCR, businesses can have the proper staff to fulfill their needs that fit an appropriate time line or schedule. Their staffing professionals will be able to suggest which one is the most appropriate for one’s business that will provide the most value to a company.



About PCR

PCR is a consulting service that was founded in Charlotte, NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals. The main focus of the employment agency is to establish new clients; enhancing the in-house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. Their network and partnerships allow them to deliver time saving solutions that bring quality, add value, and immediately achieve positive results.



