Three Tips for Planning a Corporate Event in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Looking to make your next corporate event in Singapore an unforgettable one? As good as your last event might have been, remember that there is almost always room for improvement.



Tips for Planning a Corporate Event



Your next corporate event needs to go off without a hitch. Here are three ideas for planning a corporate event that anyone can utilize. It’s easier than you might think, to have an event that people are going to be talking about positively for weeks to come:



1. Try the outdoors then go indoors. If you have never hosted a corporate event before, give some serious consideration to switching things up with an outdoor activity before you gather for food and drinks afterward. When the weather is nice, having a bit of time outdoors can do a fantastic job of putting everyone in relaxed settings. However, these settings won’t be so relaxed, as to make concentrating on the topics of interest for your event impossible. A new setting can infuse a sense of energy and camaraderie amongst you and your peers. If you have planned corporate events before, but you’ve never thought about taking them outside for a bit, why not change that?



2. Consider a theme event. There’s a time and a place for everything, so keep that thought in mind, and decide whether or not a theme would be a good idea for your next corporate event. Your theme can reflect the core values and goals of your business, or it can just be something that lets the people in attendance have a little fun. Whatever the mood of the event is, there is almost certainly a theme that can accommodate it. The Studio Bar has a number of options that would cater to a theme.



3. Try an event that benefits the community. Events that also serve the community in some function have two benefits. It brings together the people who make up your team, department, or company. It also gives something back to the community your company serves. Build unity amongst your peers at an event that encourages recycling, feeding the hungry, entertaining children, or beautifying a highway. This is an ideal planning method for those who want to think outside the box a little. You could use your time of celebration to give back at the same time…a successful company is one that knows the power of contributing to Singapore as well.



Corporate events should emphasize the important aspects of your company. That doesn’t mean you always have to confine everything to a stuffy boardroom, which is why places like The Studio Bar exist…to allow teams and groups to get together in a relaxed, celebratory environment with music, food, and drinks all catered to make your time together the best it can be. The next time you have to plan a corporate event, if you find yourself with a certain degree of freedom in the planning department, consider some of these alternatives. You’ll definitely find the results to be favorable.



Looking for the perfect place to hold your private event? The Studio provides a cosy and friendly space that is perfect for birthday parties, corporate events or networking nights.



For more ideas in making your event venue a memorable one, contact Angelina at Tel: (65)63966345



Email: events@thestudiobar.sg

http://thestudiobar.sg/Contact.html

The Studio Bar

778 North Bridge Road (Near Aliwal Street)

Singapore 198746