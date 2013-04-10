Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD) was announced concerning whether certain Threshold Pharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Threshold Pharmaceuticals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $0.06 million in 2011 to $5.87 million in 2012. However, its Net Loss increased from $25.65 million in 2011 to $71.14 million in 2012.



Shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. grew from $1.36 per share in Janaury 2012 to as high as $8.94 per share in September 2012 but declined to as low as $3.98 per share in November 2012.



On April 9, 2013, NASDAQ:THLD shares closed at $4.60 per share.



