Thriller Writer Shows His Soft Side

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- In a startling departure from the norm, Michael Meyer, better known for his action thriller novels (which have become highly acclaimed, earning second place in the Goodreads Thriller genre) has delivered a sentimental blockbuster that encompasses the life of a man devastated by the loss of his wife and how he came to love life again – and have a love life again – because of three cats.



“The Three Kitties That Saved My Life” is for anyone who needs a little lift in their lives, perhaps widows or widowers who are in a similar situation.



Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, was actually responsible for the worldwide hit “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” so it’s not unusual for men of action and adventure to show their creative side in equally talented and engaging projects.



Meyer says “My journey has been a long one, a difficult one at times, but it has a happy ending. The three kitties in my life have made it so. They have all helped me to become the happy-to-be-alive man that I am today. I now accept rather than cope. I live each day to the fullest, knowing full well that life is a gift, and a very precious one at that. I look back on my life and I often think that I must be the luckiest man in the world. I have so much to be thankful for. The wonderment and beauty of life are both so dear to me.”



Amazon customers have been vocal in their support of the book, with reviewers stating how moved they have been by this moving memoir about loss and recovery. Reviewers have described it as “cathartic” and “uplifting,” and from the overwhelmingly positive response it seems this will be on many people’s wishlist this Christmas. An ideal gift for Grandma!



“The Three Kitties That Saved My Life” is available here from Amazon on Kindle and paperback.



Name: Michael Meyer

Phone: (951) 252-4960

31871 Camino Rosales

Temecula, California 92592