Thrillscape 3D CEO Ventures Into the World of Writing

The first of these exciting tales is “ Waking Up Eighty “; a short story illustrating the power of both contentment and patience. Conveyed through the eyes of a teenage girl, the story details the endless struggles between parent and child. It offers often unnoticed insights about the realities of growing up and coping up with parental restrictions made complicated by generational differences and technological advancement. The book is a journey of rediscovering familial bonds which has been buried by the demands of the modern world and the emerging trends in teenage culture. “Waking Up Eighty” was released on Amazon on the 22nd of April 2013.



The other ebook, “ Naomi's Revelation”, is the first part of her anticipated “The Naomi Winterz Ebook Series “. Released on Amazon on May 3, 2013, it chronicles a day in the lives of a mother and her two daughters as they slowly slide into a situation filled with warmth, laughter, and delight. They woke up to their normal routine not knowing that they are headed to an unforgettable experience of a lifetime; a peculiar event that would surely redefine their concept of life, love, and family.



Being a mother herself, Shola is definitely well versed in mother and child relations. To describe her first book, she writes; “ I wrote this story to demonstrate the fleeting nature of life as we know it and the importance of patience, whatever our age. Kara’s character is the culmination of a struggle with patience and the pent-up emotions so many of us face on a daily basis. Her journey to adulthood illustrates that finding contentment with who you are and what you’re surrounded with isn’t always an easy journey”.



Undoubtedly, Ms. Lawrence commands interests not only as a business person but also as a new generation author.



Both books are downloadable as audio books which are also available for purchase at Sholalawrence.com, Creatspace, Barnes & Noble , Apple, and Kobo, Smashwords. Works are under way to make them available from other platforms in different digital formats. Promotional book trailers are also coming very soon.



Shola Lawrence has many more stories in her mind that are waiting to be written and hopefully will be as successful as the first two.



To learn more about Shola Lawrence, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Shola-Lawrence/e/B00CI34QYI



The two eBooks can be bought from the following links:

- Waking Up Eighty

- Naomi's Revelation



