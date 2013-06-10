Thrives Opens Doors for Users Across the Globe

Mnchen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Thrives.us, a Munich based internet startup, today announced the commencement of operations and is offering a one stop solution to the increased fragmentation of users online social presence. The website offers a platform to follow the social content of friends, events or artists across all social media networks including SoundCloud, Vimeo, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google Plus, Flicker, Tumbler and Twitter among others at one place. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our website Thrives.us and hope to offer a well crafted showcase of one’s social presence.”



According to the sources, a person can sign up and integrate their social media profiles with Thrives.us by logging in the desired social media platform. An instant overview of one’s social activity across all networks is created. With the coming up of a number of different popular social media networks, keeping track of all activities of friends and events among others on different networks has become a difficult task and chances missing out on something that is important to one are more than ever before. In addition, this leads to wastage of a lot of precious time as well.



When contacted, Marius Bauer, the founder of the company said, “We post Updates on Facebook, follow others on Twitter, share pictures on Instagram or comment Videos on YouTube. To keep up with the people you really care about, you just end up being all over the place.” Sources confirmed that other than viewing the activities of other's in the feed, one can also comment or like any content right from the platform.



The company recently revealed the first version of artists and events page of ‘OFFF’ - Europe’s biggest web design conference.



About Thrives

Thrives is a Munich based internet startup that enables users to follow the social content of friends, events or artists across all networks in just one place. Users can streamline their social content from different networks into one neat profile, thereby creating an instant overview of one’s social activity across all networks. By following friends, artists or events on Thrives, one gets an instant overview of all their social activity.



