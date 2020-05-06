Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Thrombectomy Devices Market (Technology - Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, and Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices; Type - Automated Devices, and Manual Devices; Utility - Reusable Devices, and Disposable Devices; Diseases - Peripheral Diseases, Coronary Diseases, and Neurovascular Diseases; End User - Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global thrombectomy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Thrombectomy Devices Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Growth in the Frequency of Chronic Diseases is Major Drivers Driving the Growth of the Market



Growth in the frequency of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers driving the growth of the thrombectomy devices market across the globe. The increase in the aged population is also the main factor for the growth of the market. The rising trend of the elderly population is leading to an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to WHO, around 17.9 million people die every year from cardiovascular diseases, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide.



Better Healthcare Infrastructure Boosts the Growth of the Market



Furthermore, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and better healthcare infrastructure also boosts the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and complex use of these devices may hamper the growth of the thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, improvement in technical advancements and innovations creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



North America is Leading the Thrombectomy Device Market



Based on the region, the thrombectomy devices market is characterized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the thrombectomy device market due to the rising adoption of advanced technology used for making thrombectomy devices. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the high usage of these devices in healthcare and increasing healthcare expenses in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing awareness among surgeons about the benefits of using these devices in countries like India, Japan, and China is expected to benefit the growth of the thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period.



Thrombectomy Device Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description

=> Research Methods

=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Thrombectomy Devices Market Highlights

=> Thrombectomy Devices Market Projection

=> Thrombectomy Devices Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market Overview



=> Introduction

=> Market Dynamics

=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis

=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

=> Value Chain Analysis of Thrombectomy Devices Market



Chapter - 4 Thrombectomy Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology



=> Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

=> Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

=> Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices



Chapter - 6 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type



=> Automated Devices

=> Manual Devices



Chapter - 7 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Utility



=> Reusable Devices

=> Disposable Devices



Chapter - 8 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Diseases



=> Peripheral Diseases

=> Coronary Diseases

=> Neurovascular Diseases



Chapter - 9 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by End User



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers

=> Clinics

=> Hospitals

=> Other End Users



Chapter - 10 Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America

=> Europe

=> Asia-Pacific

=> RoW



Chapter - 11 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Teleflex Incorporated

=> Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

=> Penumbra Inc.

=> Boston Scientific Corporation

=> Stryker Corporation

=> Spectranetics

=> Medtronic plc

=> Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

=> Terumo Corporation

=> Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



Chapter - 12 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



