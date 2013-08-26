Throttle Electric Bicycles Likely to Be Categorized with Motorcycles

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Electric bicycles have experienced a boom in recent years as individuals want to reduce their expenses and are becoming more aware of their effect on the environment.



An electric bicycle may be a fairly big investment, some of them costing as much as a cheap used car, but the long-term costs are much, much lower. You don’t have to buy gas for them and parts and repairs are less frequent and less costly than what you typically pay to keep a car in good shape.



Environmental impacts seem to be a secondary consideration, but an important one, nonetheless. Being more “green” can often tip the balance for individuals deciding whether or not to buy an electric bike.



But many electric bicycle owners are finding themselves up against some frustrating legislation that seems to ignore the reasons that users choose e-bikes instead of motorcycles. In Asia and in Europe, electric bikes that use a throttle are now legally considered the same as a scooter or motorcycle on the roads.



“A motorcycle is so much heavier than my e-bike - I couldn’t imagine having to deal with the weight. And I don’t want to go so fast, it makes me feel less safe. If I have to ride my e-bike in traffic like a motorcycle... I’m just not going to do it.”



The complaints of this e-bicycle fan are echoed by many others. There are also concerns that licensing laws will change, but so far that does not seem to be an issue electric bicycle owners have to worry about.



There is some good news, however, and there are a whole host of electric bike owners who are happily avoiding concern over the new laws being proposed in the US.



“A friend told me about the laws, and I kind of panicked. Then I read more online and realized that my e-bike is not included under the law.”



That’s because he owns an ST Electric Cycles model, one without a throttle. ST Electric Cycles is well aware of the laws in other countries and has been designing e-bikes with pedal assist that would not be subject to new legal requirements should the law pass in the US.



“We realized that it’s only a matter of time before Congress acts to change the laws for throttle electric bicycles. Now it looks like it’ll be in place as soon as next year.” ST Electric Cycles has been ready for the change, however. “Pedal assist bicycles are popular around the world and the technology is available. We’ve been improving on the basic idea and making sure that our bikes are as lightweight as possible.”



The law may be bad news for throttle e-bike users, but for those that are now considering an electric bicycle purchase, there are other options.



About

Please visit http://www.st-bicycle.com for further details. Or, contact them at tel. num. 888-883-1341 or fax no. 954-943-0377.



For Media Contact:

Contact: Anthony Giudice

Company: ST Electric Cycle, LLC

Address: 600 Fairway Drive,

109 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Telephone: 888-883-1341

Fax: 954-943-0377

Website: http://www.st-bicycle.com