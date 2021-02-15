Through a Daughter's Eyes-the Legacy of Medgar Evers

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- Resiliency Within is broadcast live every Monday 1 PM Pacific time on the VoiceAmerica's Health and Wellness channel. Archives of Resiliency Within can be found at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3997



Civil Rights icon, Medgar Evers, was assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi on June 12, 1963. His dynamic, committed and compassionate daughter, Reena Evers-Everette, will share how the vision of her father and mother continues through the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute in Jackson, Mississippi. She will share her personal experience of suffering and resiliency. She will detail living the mission of the institute: cultivating positive social change, intergenerational civic engagement, through research on social equity and justice worldwide. Visit https://eversinstitute.org for more information.



Elaine Miller-Karas is the author of Building Resiliency to Trauma, the Trauma and Community Resiliency Models (2015). She is committed to bringing accessible and affordable interventions based on neuroscience and the biology of the human nervous system to our world's community. Her models have been introduced to over 102 countries. Details are at https://www.resiliencywithin.com



About Resiliency Within: Building Resiliency Within Unprecedented Times

Elaine Miller-Karas will amplify the message of hope, healing and resiliency she has learned from our world community as she has traversed the globe after human made and natural disasters.



Hope often springs forth in response to suffering and trauma. Our beliefs and our wellbeing are being challenged during these unprecedented times.



The program Resiliency Within is about cultivating individual and community resiliency. Resiliency is the capacity to lean into our strengths with compassion during the most challenging of times and to remember "what else is true?" about our lived experience.



Her guests are inspiring global leaders actively promoting healing and resiliency from a variety of backgrounds. The goal is to spread wellbeing and give individual and community examples to inspire how wellness skills, including ones based upon neuroscience and the biology of the human nervous system, can be integrated into one's life, family and community during challenging times.



