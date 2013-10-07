Throw Darts - Pick Stocks - Make Money: Jimmy Slagle, Founder of DartThrowTrading.com Launches a Yearlong Crusade to Raise $100,000 to Benefit 52 Local Charities

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Wall Street Journal’s Investment Dartboard Contest, Jimmy Slagle – the DartThrow Trader will once again Throw Darts – Pick Stocks – Make Money. The goal this time around is to raise $100,000 to support 52 local charities.



Borne out of an attempt to make an illustrative point with a belligerent student at one of his three-day workshops, Slagle created a unique trading system he tagged DartThrow Trading, a trading system that teaches investors specific skills quickly and effectively.



However, instead of relying on the latest stock guru, technical system, or stock-predicting “black box” to decide which stocks to trade each week, Slagle thumbs his nose at conventional wisdom and turns to his trusty stock ticker dartboard instead.



“It’s a common misconception that in order to be successful in the financial markets, you have to be ‘right’ in your predictions one hundred percent of the time,” Slagle explains.



“I simply pointed out that, if you know what you’re doing, you can put stock quotes on a wall, throw a dart, randomly select stocks and still make money. It got a big laugh from the crowd at the time, but that’s really where the idea started.”



From that simple exchange, Slagle embarked on a two-year project to prove that, indeed, within certain parameters, such as a willingness to learn, study, and focus, one can actually throw darts at a specially-made “Stock Quote Dart Board” of over 400 different eligible stocks and successfully make an impressive profit using his innovative trading system.



“I knew my theory was correct, but even I was surprised by the impressive returns we made that first year,” Slagle laughs. But he proved it wasn’t a fluke. “Any good trading system has to be a consistent, repeatable process to be worth anything at all.”



“I believe that we can raise $100,000 in the next twelve months and help a lot of local charities in the process using proven trading strategies and a custom designed stock ticker dartboard”, added Slagle with a wink and a smile.



For 52 consecutive weeks, beginning October 04, 2013, Slagle will choose a stock with the random throw of a dart. Slagle will research and evaluate the stock, place a trade, and post the results on DartThrowTrading.com. Any profits made during the course of the trade will be donated to local charities.



About Slagle

Slagle has been trading stocks officially since 1991. He stumbled into stock market trading while seeking an easy class with which to complete his core curriculum requirements for a degree in aviation. That day he learned the difference between investment theory and real world investing, and found his true calling.



In 2006 he authored “How to Trade Stocks Using Options: The Dart-Throw Traders Kick A$$ Strategies to Throwing Darts – Picking Stocks – Making Money”, available at Amazon.com (http://www.amazon.com) and the Dart Throw Trading website. Proceeds from the sale of the book go to benefit Tires for Tots, (http://tiresfortots.org) a non-profit organization that provides a new set of tires to single mothers for their vehicle. One of the primary causes of auto accidents is badly worn tires; the group is addressing the problem through Tires for Tots.



For more information about the 2013 Charity Trading Challenge Contact: Jimmy Slagle, Jimmy@DartThrowTrading.com, http://DartThrowTrading.com