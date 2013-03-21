Thruway Direct Is Prepared for Increased Home Healthcare; Now Providing Pharmaceutical Deliveries Throughout the NYC Area

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Healthcare costs in the United State are becoming an exponentially larger problem. In fact, at the end of 2010 healthcare costs in the U.S totaled over $2.6 trillion. As a nation, the U.S is now consistently spending over 15% of their gross domestic product on healthcare. In a suffering economy, the rapid growth of costs has placed an enormous burden on both the government programs and private insurers that pay for healthcare. One of the more common approaches to curb the onslaught of spending in the U.S healthcare system is the increase of care being provided in the home. With that in mind, Thruway Direct understands the urgency and importance involved with delivering pharmaceutical products to customers. Thruway Direct is now proud to deliver pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies throughout the New York City area.



Everyone is familiar with the term “Obamacare” by now, however most people don’t fully understand what it means for them or the nation as a whole. Obamacare actually refers to legislation signed into law in March of 2010. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 was signed into law by President Barack Obama. The legislation was over 2,409 pages and contains some major provisions, some of which took effect rather quickly and others that will be introduced over time. One of the more impactful provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is the change to Medicare and Medicaid payments.



As a response to decreased payments from Medicare and Medicaid, many hospitals and healthcare facilities are leaning toward home health care. Providing patient care outside of the hospital is much more cost efficient and will become a focal point for health care facilities that are closely monitoring expenses. That being said, Thruway Direct is ready to respond to the upcoming demand for medical supplies and pharmaceutical deliveries in the home setting. With close to fifty years of experience as a courier service in New York City, Thruway Direct can provide a variety of exclusive delivery needs.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com