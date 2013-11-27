Thruway Direct Now Offering New Online Portal for Clients

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- It is hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is almost here. Soon after that, the holiday season will be under way with Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. It is estimated that, during the time period from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, nearly 17 billion cards and packages will be delivered. During the holiday season, the number of packages delivered increases dramatically. Depending on the courier service an individual chooses, delivery times may be affected. Thankfully, Thruway Direct can offer same day delivery all year round. Plus, Thruway Direct is now offering an excellent online resource for all of their clients.



For nearly fifty years, Thruway Direct has served the greater New York City and New Jersey area. As everyone knows, conducting business in New York City is different than almost any other place in the world. Residential and commercial customers in the New York City area demand a certain level of service. A courier service needs to be efficient, reliable, and informative. Thankfully, Thruway Direct is all three of those things and more. Thruway Direct has the unique ability to offer foot messenger service, refrigerated delivery, warehousing, and much more. Plus, Thruway Direct clients now have access to an easy online tool that will provide them a wealth of valuable information.



The online portal on Thruway Direct’s website offers clients real time access to shipping information. Plus, clients have the ability to enter new shipping orders, review previous orders, and download past invoices. Additionally, clients can make a custom profile; manage their personal address book, and reference management. Thruway Direct takes pride in their ability to offer their clients a variety of unique services and the new online portal is simply another resource to keep customers satisfied.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com/