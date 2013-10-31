Thruway Direct Now Offering Refrigerated Trucking

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- For the longest time, consumers and businesses relied on the United States Postal Service for sending and receiving their packages. Over time, the courier industry became more competitive and names like FedEx, UPS, and DHL began to emerge as major players. In fact, starting in the beginning of the millennium, FedEx began handling portions of express and priority mail for the United States Postal Service. Even with all of the advancements and partnerships that the United States Postal Service and other large courier services have created, there is only so much they can offer. Thruway Direct has been operating for nearly half of a century and they offer their customers unmatched service options. Now, customers can take advantage of Thruway Direct for refrigerated trucking in New Jersey and New York.



The metropolitan area of New York City is unlike any other in the world. Businesses and consumers expect a different level of service in the greater New York City area. Thruway Direct is proud to have been able to consistently exceed the demands of customers for nearly fifty years. There are certain services that other couriers simply can’t and are not willing to provide. Thruway Direct, on the other hand, believes in finding a functional solution for all of their customers.



In many instances, customers are in need of a fast shipment in temperature controlled conditions. As one of the premier refrigerated trucking companies in New Jersey, Thruway Direct can not only offer temperature controlled deliveries, but same day deliveries as well. Furthermore, Thruway Direct offers a number of peripheral services that may be very useful to customers, including messenger service and warehousing.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com/