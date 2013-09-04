Thruway Direct Now Offering Same Day Delivery and Foot Messenger Service

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- With over forty years of experience as a courier service in New York City, Thruway Direct has learned a lot. New York City is truly one of a kind. With a population well over 8 million people in the city limits and close to 20 million in the metropolitan area, life is unique in New York City. That being said, businesses have to adapt to the ever-changing demands of such a busy city. Thruway Direct has evolved over the years and they now offer a variety of customer solutions. Now, Thruway direct can offer customers same day delivery and foot messenger service.



Business in New York City commands that things are done fast and efficiently. Furthermore, New Yorkers want things done right. Finding a reliable courier service in Brooklyn or Manhattan might seem difficult. However, Thruway Direct has been exceeding the expectations of customers for years. Thruway Direct has dedicated their logistics team to the greater New York City area. Unlike larger delivery services, Thruway Direct is able to consistently offer same day delivery in New York City.



Anyone who has lived or conducted business in a large city knows that sometimes things need to be delivered within the same day. In fact, sometimes a client or customer may require a delivery within a few hours. With a network of foot messengers, Thruway Direct is able to offer their customers delivery service within an hour. Furthermore, Thruway Direct can accommodate special deliveries and refrigerated deliveries. Other couriers simply can't offer the range of delivery services found at Thruway Direct. Now, with same day delivery and foot messenger service, customers will never have to stress about urgent deliveries again.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com.