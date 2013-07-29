Thruway Direct Now Offering Three Unique Storage Solutions

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Thruway Direct has over 40 years of experience as a courier service in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The difference between Thruway Direct and other couriers is that same day delivery is a standard practice. Most delivery services charge an arm and a leg for next day deliver. Plus, many times there are stipulations with expedited delivery service. At Thruway Direct, a strategic placement of trucks, cars, vans, and other vehicles has allowed for the most efficient delivery network possible. Plus, Thruway Direct offers much more than courier and messenger service. In fact, customers can now utilize Thruway Direct for warehousing and storage.



Through their years of experience, Thruway Direct came to realize that their customers were in need of various storage options. Thruway Direct saw the limited amount of space available to many of their customers; especially while providing courier service in NJ and NY. The main goal at Thruway Direct is to provide customers with the best solutions to their needs. With that in mind, Thruway Direct has decided to offer storage and warehousing. The storage facility at Thruway Direct is fully equipped with everything a customer could want. The facility is completely secured and electronically monitored. Furthermore, customers can take comfort in the fact that Thruway Direct’s warehouse is temperature controlled and equipped with a state of the art sprinkler system.



Customers can choose from three different storage options. The first option, pick and pack storage, offers customers a means to have items temporarily stored and then distributed. The second option is for short term storage. Whether a customer is in a transition stage or simply needs extra space for a limited time, short term storage is a great option. Thruway Direct also offers long term storage for customers who simply don’t have enough space in their current location. Regardless of how long or how much a customer needs to warehouse, Thruway Direct has the solution.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com/.