Thruway Direct Now Offers Pick and Pack Services in New York

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Looking for the complete warehousing package but still need a customized solution? Thruway Direct is now offering pick and pack services for their clients who are in need of not only a warehousing solution, but distribution as well. For anyone looking for a packing or courier service in NYC, they will be able to find one that is conveniently located. Thruway Direct does it all, once the order for pick and pack services are placed the professionals will do all the packing for all of one’s belongings, products, or goods.



They will not even have to lift a finger; the team at Thruway Direct will provide a fleet of trucks, even refrigerated ones if necessary to transport the products throughout any areas in New York City. This will eliminate any stress on a business owner who is looking to ship any materials or items that are temperature sensitive. The team will make sure they are packed properly so nothing is damaged when in route. It is the goal of the professionals from Thruway Direct to deliver the packages safely and in an efficient manner.



Through their experience of maneuvering all throughout the NYC metropolitan area, they have been able to master the routes for deliveries that need to arrive somewhere on time. For those who are interested in more information on the services by Thruway Direct, please feel free to contact them directly for rates, services, or about a previous order.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com/.