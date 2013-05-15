Thruway Direct Now Offers Short-Term Warehousing Storage in New York

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- During a business’s lifespan, it is not uncommon for a startup to need additional space due to success. In this case, it may be necessary to store some belongings, equipment, and products during the move to eliminate any clutter. With that being said, the professionals at Thruway Direct are now offering short-term warehousing storage solutions for businesses in the New York area. When it comes to moving into a larger space it can be a very stressful time for any business owner making sure nothing is misplaced, thrown away or forgotten, all while maintaining the business. With their short-term storage solutions, it allows for owners to clear out any clutter and move into the new space organized from day one.



The courier service of New York City has multiple warehouses placed throughout the city making it easier on their customers to find the location that works best for them. The professionals at Thruway Direct understand how important it is for a business’s move to be executed properly, which is why they will not only store the items in their warehouse, but also deliver the items at the most appropriate time. They offer trucks and delivery services along with their short-term warehousing storage, making the move a streamline process.



Their warehouses are strategically designed with high ceilings, loading docks, and drive up access so there is no need to carry storage items a far distance. Business owners who are moving should not have to worry about their belongings because Thruway Direct has a safe and secure alarm system in place. The last thing one wants is their valuable items stolen during the moving process.



Short-term storage is a great way to make a move less nerve-wracking and stay organized. With Thruway Direct, one will be sure to receive the highest standards of customer service and cost-effective prices to meet one’s needs. Contact them today for New York City warehousing storage solutions.



About Thruway Direct

For over 4 decades people have been using Thruway Direct as their courier and messenger service provider. Their longevity is due to their trusted and reliable service they give their clients in the New York Metropolitan area. By using a huge network of vehicles located in just the right parts of NY, they are able to dispatch their couriers with a quick phone call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All of their drivers are insured and bonded so their customers can rest assured that their deliveries will all make it to their destinations quickly and safely. They can deliver anything from a single letter up to a 17,000lb package. Their offices are open for questions, rate quotes, bids and billing Monday to Friday 8:30-5.



For more information visit http://www.thruwaydirect.com