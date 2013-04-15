Thruway Direct Still Now Helping New York Hurricane Sandy Victims Who Are Still Suffering

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Thruway Direct is now helping New York Hurricane Sandy victims who are still currently suffering its consequences. Anyone in the Northeast of the United States has either heard of, or fallen victim to the devastating affects that Hurricane Sandy brought to the coasts this past October. Some areas were hit harder than others and are still to this day struggling to get back on their feet, which is where the professionals from Thruway Direct come into play. As a New York courier service, New York University Medical contacted them for assistance. As the storms high winds and floods created catastrophic damages to New York City and all of the surrounding suburbs, all roadways and subway systems were affected. Even with the massive power outages for weeks on end hospitals frantically sought out help during these trying times.



From extensive water damage to fires across the city, people incurred billions of dollars worth of damage. The medical center asked for their courier service in New York City to help provide food to the patients and staff during this natural disaster. Since the power outages were widespread, the medical centers and hospitals have lost the ability to cook due to the damage they sustained. With kitchens completely wiped out with supplies and appliances ruined, they had no other choice then to seek the help from Thruway Direct. With numerous local hospitals being evacuated and closed this made it difficult for those to aid citizens who need it most. Even with a state of emergency in affect and evacuations in order it still wasn’t enough to protect New Yorkers.



As of the 15th of January, Thruway Direct began transportation into New York University Medical facility everyday, seven days a week providing food. Their truckloads in the morning contained hot food that was delivered to the Bronx Lebanon Hospital and then cold meals to the Palladium in New York City. The courier service then continues to a make shift kitchen for a delivery, which is located on 31st and 1st avenue. The chefs here at this location are able to make food that was given and provide all of the patients and staff with something to eat. All of these actions from Thruway Direct occur in one days work, every single day. They are proud to have been able to help the local citizens and hospitals with meals and service during hardships such as this natural disaster.



About Thruway Direct

