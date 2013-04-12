Thumbs UP for DIATON Tonometer at International Vision Expo & Conference VEE 2013, Jacob Javits Center, New York

Long Beach, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Diaton Tonometer provides quick, painless and reliable measurements and makes it possible to diagnose glaucoma in its early stages, allowing users to devise an appropriate care and treatment plan. Diaton is effective in obtaining IOP measurements for many challenging patient populations, including: those with chronic conjunctivitis, erosions, edema and corneal dimness; people who have undergone corneal surgeries; and immobilized patients and children. Also, patients do not need to remove their contact lenses.



Roman Iospa, CEO of BiCOM Inc., said, – “Presenting Diaton tonometer at International Vision Expo West East at Jacob Javits Center, New York is a great opportunity to showcase unique non-corneal and non-contact capabilities of this new tonometry technology to thousands of optometrists and other eye care professionals.”



Since DIATON is non-contact and handheld pen-like Tonometer , it can be used in any setting – rural areas that desperately need glaucoma screening or Inpatient & Outpatient Clinics such as Hospitals, Emergency Rooms, Nursing & Elderly Homes, General, Family & Specialty Practitioners office as well as Ophthalmic and Optometric practice.



Major Benefits of Diaton Tonometer:



- No contact with the cornea (only upper eyelid)

- No anesthesia drops

- No risk of infecting or scratching cornea

- No consumables (no need to purchase replacement tips/covers..etc.,)

- No sterilization

- No pachymetry needed (no need to purchase pachymeter)

- No daily calibration needed

- Handheld / Portable + Easy to use



Diaton Tonometer will be jointly showcased in BOOTH # MS7055 by BiCOM Inc., and Optimetrics Inc., Florida's largest Hispanic Ophthalmic Leader. With well over 20 years of experience providing quality, new and used ophthalmic equipment and supplies to ophthalmologists, optometrists and optical retailers. Located in Miami; one of the largest exporting and importing ports of the United States Optimetric offers the latest technology in equipment available today. State of the art showroom displays a variety of products ranging from a simple bulb to a visual field analyzer, chairs and stands, autorefractors, corneal topographers and much, much more.



The founder, Amado Diaz Jr, was the youngest ophthalmic dealer in the country when he started Optimetrics, Inc. His training and experience cover a wide globe of suppliers in the ophthalmic industry from companies like Haag-Streit, Topcon, Marco, Diaton, BiCOM, Humphreys, Carl Zeiss, Sonomed, Tomey, Katena, RH Burton, Welch Allyn, HGM Laser, Canon, Nikon, AIT, Essilor, Vision-Ease and many others.



For more information about Diaton tonometer and other new, used and pre-owned ophthalmic and optometric products and equipment please visit http://www.Optimetrics.com or dial 1-305-863-4144



About Optimetrics Inc.

Optimetrics Inc. Florida's largest Hispanic Ophthalmic Leader. With well over 20 years of experience providing quality, new and used ophthalmic equipment and supplies to ophthalmologists, optometrists and optical retailers. Located in Miami; one of the largest exporting and importing ports of the United States Optimetric offers the latest technology in equipment available today. State of the art showroom displays a variety of products ranging from a simple bulb to a visual field analyzer, chairs and stands, autorefractors, corneal topographers and much, much more. Optimetrics covers a wide globe of suppliers in the ophthalmic industry from companies like Haag-Streit, Topcon, Marco, BiCOM, Diaton, Humphreys, Carl Zeiss, Sonomed, Tomey, Katena, RH Burton, Welch Allyn, HGM Laser, Canon, Nikon, AIT, Essilor, Vision-Ease and many others. More about Optimetrics at http://www.Optimetrics.com phone: 305-863-4144



About BiCOM Inc

BiCOM, is committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc. uniquely placed to provide DIATON diagnostic tonometer, which measures intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid and sclera, making it possible to diagnose glaucoma on the early stage and appoint necessary treatment and medicines and provide a much more favorable outcome for the patient. More about DIATON Tonometer Glaucoma Eye Test at http://www.TonometerDiaton.com



Follow Diaton tonometer on:

http://www.Facebook.com/tonometer

http://www.Twitter.com/tonometer

http://www.LinkedIn.com/company/tonometer



Press Contact:

Alina Lagoviyer / Media Relations

BiCOM Inc.

151 East Walnut Street

Long Beach, New York 11561

Phone: 1-877-342-8667

Fax: 1-888-260-0606

Email: Contact@TonometerDiaton.com

Web: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com