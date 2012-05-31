Thunderpack.co.uk Storms the Market With Wholesale Prices on Packaging Supplies

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Moving can be a daunting task for anyone. Whether the move involves a family or a business, there are many things that must be taken into consideration. A successful move requires planning, organisation and plenty of patience. It also requires the right materials. Before the moving truck arrives, the proper supplies must be purchased to make sure that the move goes off without a hitch.



A company called Thunderpack has recently generated some attention with its ability to provide a vast range of packaging supplies at real wholesale prices. These supplies can be used for a variety of household and business tasks, like moving, storage, delivery and craftwork. Moreover, Thunderpack recently acquired new machinery for manufacturing cardboard boxes, enabling the company to extend its range of products even further.



Businesses that deliver goods to customers will find Thunderpack’s product offering to be especially appealing. Thunderpack offers an impressive variety of colours and sizes for many of its products, allowing businesses to present their goods in the best way possible. This is essential when dealing with customers who will evaluate their experience based many factors, including the visual appeal of the packaging.



Thunderpack explains, “Visual appearance counts for a lot. Especially if you are corresponding or mailing goods to a customer, the packaging makes an immediate impact. Thunder Pack has mailing bags in a range of colours available for you. Select the colour that suits the purpose and make a good impression on the receiver.”



In addition to delivery materials, Thunderpack’s paper bags, envelopes, labels and general paper supplies can be utilised for all kinds of everyday office tasks.



The website is organised so that customers can easily browse the main categories, which include Cardboard & Removal Boxes, Courier & Packaging Bags, Envelopes, Packaging Protection, Wrapping & Shrink Wrap and Equipment. Each product features a picture and a description that includes colours, dimensions, prices and special features. Customers can complete their transactions online, and delivery is free for all products delivered in the UK.



The Thunderpack website makes it possible to simply and directly order a wide range of products for a variety of needs.



About Thunderpack

Thunderpack is an online wholesale packaging superstore that provides a huge range of packaging supplies at wholesale prices. Thunderpack’s outstanding buying power enables it offer excellent quality and exceptional value. This, along with high-quality customer service, ensures that the company stands out as the number one wholesale packaging provider in the UK.



For more information, please visit: http://www.thunderpack.uk/