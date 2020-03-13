Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency appears to be rare, with approximately 107 affected individuals with a molecularly confirmed diagnosis.

2. It is observed that over 50% of patient receive one or more non- mitochondrial diagnosis before getting a mitochondrial diagnosis.



Key benefits of the report

1. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency epidemiology and Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. TK2 deficiency market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. TK2 deficiency market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market.



Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Treatment is focused on managing the symptoms and patient experiences. TK2 deficiency Treatment is given based on the manifestations and focuses mainly on the management of lung function and breathing, muscle function and movement, and metabolic disorders.



An alternative treatment approach is Gene Therapy. It holds more significant promise for mitochondrial diseases and other genetic disorders but faces several barriers, such as inefficient gene delivery, immune responses, and short-lived effects.



In general, mitochondrial diseases are challenging to diagnose as the symptoms appear like that of other conditions. For instance, symptoms of spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) are a lot like those of TK2 deficiency. The patients are often misdiagnosed due to this reason. To redress the current issues and critical unmet needs, Zogenix is currently working towards this indication to meet the needs of the current TK2 deficiency market. Pipeline drug in clinical development is designed to address this unmet need in the Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency treatment.



Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market size shall grow during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market size is expected to increase during the study period.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. MT1621

And many others



The key players in Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency market are:

1. Zogenix

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

5. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

6. TK2 deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Country-Wise TK2 deficiency Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. TK2 deficiency Treatment & Medical Practices

8.1. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Treatment Guidelines

9. Patient Journey

10. Key Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Emerging Therapies

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. MT1621: Zogenix

11. Attribute Analysis

12. Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Market Size

13.1. United States

13.2. Germany

13.3. France

13.4. United Kingdom

13.5. Spain

13.6. Italy

13.7. Japan

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



