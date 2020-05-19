Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Thymus Cancer Market (Cancer Type - Thymic Carcinoma, and Thymoma; Treatment Type - Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, and Other Treatment Types; End-user - Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global thymus cancer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Prevalence of Thymus Cancer Worldwide



The growing prevalence of thymus cancer worldwide boosts the growth of the thymus cancer market. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), 400 people develop thymoma every year. The tumors in thymus cancer are begun with thymoma. Additionally, rising research and development expenditure in the field of cancer treatment promotes the expansion of the thymus cancer market with the introduction of innovative drugs.



As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), researchers are studying various new treatment methods for people with thymoma and thymic carcinoma. Several new drugs are studied in clinical trials including avelumab, amrubicin, buparlisib, belinostat, and saracatinib. In addition, the aged people are more prone to have thymus cancer. The rising geriatric population globally contributes to the expansion of the thymus cancer market. As per a report, "An Aging World: 2015", around 17 percent of the World's population is aged 65 and over by 2050.



New Product Launches for the Treatment of Thymus Cancer



Further, the availability of effective treatment for thymus cancer led to the development of the thymus cancer market. On the flip side, the side effects of the treatment hinder the growth of the thymus cancer market. Moreover, new product launches for the treatment of thymus cancer create numerous opportunities for the growth of the thymus cancer market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Thymus Cancer Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to Have a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global thymus cancer market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific., Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global thymus cancer market. The growing allergic cases in the United States such as hereditary angioedema that in extreme cases result in thymus cancer led to the expansion of thymus cancer in the North American region.



Advanced Medical Facilities & Growing Research & Development in Cancer Treatment in Europe



According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), less than 1 person per 1.5 million people has thymoma in the United States. Europe is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR in the global thymus cancer market over the forecast period. Advanced medical facilities and growing research and development in cancer treatment in Europe drives the growth of the thymus cancer market in Europe.



Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global thymus cancer market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to rising awareness about different types of cancer and a surge in demand for better medical facilities regarding the treatment of cancer in the region.



Thymus Cancer Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Thymus Cancer Market Highlights



=> Thymus Cancer Market Projection



=> Thymus Cancer Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Thymus Cancer Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Thymus Cancer Market



Chapter - 4 Thymus Cancer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Thymus Cancer Market by Cancer Type



=> Thymic Carcinoma



=> Thymoma



Chapter - 6 Global Thymus Cancer Market by Treatment Type



=> Surgery



=> Chemotherapy



=> Radiation Therapy



=> Other Treatment Types



Chapter - 7 Global Thymus Cancer Market by End-user



=> Hospitals and Clinics



=> Research and Academic Institutes



=> Other End-users



Chapter - 8 Global Thymus Cancer Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Celegene Corporation



=> Eli Lilly and Company



=> Novartis International AG



=> Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



=> Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



=> Tiziana Life Sciences plc



=> Amgen Inc.



=> Merck and Co., Inc.



=> Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



=> Onxeo SA



=> Other companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



