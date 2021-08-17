Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market Rising Demand and Future Scope Till by 2027

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- The global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027, based on the Intelligence Market Report Research report.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions and countries.



Thyroid eye disease is the inflammation of the eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands, and fatty tissues behind the eye. The inflammation leads to swelling of the eye, eyes and eyelids become red and the eye can be pushed forward. The movement of the eye also affects, as both eyes do not move in sync which may result in double vision. Thyroid eye disease also known as Graves' Orbitopathy or Ophthalmopathy which is an autoimmune condition, this condition often affects the thyroid gland and makes it hyperactive in most of cases. The thyroid eye disease can affect anybody whose thyroid gland is overactive or underactive or even function normally. Around 25% of people with graves' disease can develop thyroid eye disease.



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021-2027

Medication

Radioactive Iodine Therapy

Surgery



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021 to 2027

Surgery Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021-2027



Bausch And Lomb Inc

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pharmos Corp

Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc

Allergan plc

Novartis AG

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC

Pfizer Inc

Horizon Therapeutics plc



