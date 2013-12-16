Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Diet doc is consistently searching for innovative approaches to continue to provide the safest and most effective weight loss available on today’s market. The addition of Thyrosol, a multi-faceted formula, targets the essential nutrients that promote healthy thyroid function helping patients to lose unhealthy excess weight by avoiding hypothyroidism and improving overall general health. This powerful supplement supports the healthy synthesis of thyroid hormones and hormone metabolism that is negatively affected by stress while supporting the conversion of T4 to the more bioactive T3 hormone.



Acquiring its name from the Greek adjective for “shield shaped”, the thyroid gland is one of the largest endocrine glands in the human body. Found in the neck, situated below thyroid cartilage, this gland controls how quickly the body uses energy, produces proteins and also controls the body’s sensitivity to other hormones. The thyroid hormones, T3 and T4, regulate the growth and rate of function of many other bodily systems. Thyroid gland enzymes need many minerals to function optimally and for the production of the thyroid hormone, T4, which is converted to the biologically active hormone, T3. When the body is deficient in these essential minerals, the thyroid gland may become sluggish, resulting in hypothyroidism, an endocrine disorder leaving the thyroid gland unable to produce adequate quantities of T4 and T3.



Among the many symptoms patients may suffer with hypothyroidism are, tiredness and weakness, unexplained weight gain and difficulty losing excess weight, dry hair and hair loss, rough skin with a pale pallor, cold intolerance, muscle cramps and achiness, memory loss, depression and decreased libido.



Specially designed to support healthy thyroid function, patients that complement their prescription hCG diet plans with Thyrosol are looking and feeling better than ever before. To ensure the highest level of health during weight loss, Diet Doc recommends complementing their prescription hCG diet plans with Thyrosol for better thyroid function, increased energy and accelerated weight loss.



In addition to Thyrosol, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as prescription diet pills to accelerate weight loss. To ensure that patients are receiving only the safest and highest quality diet products, all prescription products are manufactured in the company’s own, fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies. For added convenience, all diet products are delivered directly to patient’s homes and include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients. These prescription products cannot be found in stores and are available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective diet plans and healthy living supplements. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. With the use of Skype, patients in even the most remote areas of the country have the opportunity to change their lives and protect their vital organs through fast and successful weight loss. This level of personalized service cannot be duplicated by competitors and has made Diet Doc the leading medically guided, prescription weight loss program in the nation.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to take advantage of the special 25% off holiday savings.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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