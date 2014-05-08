Tianhemast.com Adds a New Variety of Mast and Light Tower Systems to Its Range

Wenzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Tianhemast.com is a privately owned tactical equipment solution provider based in Wenzhou China. The company has now added an entirely new line of mast and portable light tower systems to its already existing product collection.



Check out the new products by logging on to http://www.tianhemast.com/



Few of the new products in this range include Military Dome Camera Surveillance Mast System, Aerial Telescopic Mast , Golf Course Lighting Solution, Antenna Mast , Fire Truck Light Tower, non-locking Pneumatic Mast and Lighting Telescopic Mast to name a few.



Each of the solutions offered by the company is customized to help customers meet their mission needs reliably and quickly. Talking about the new product range, the company sales manager stated - “We are delighted to add such a vast range of new products to our already existing collection. All of the products are designed with 3D CAD software. We hold the belief that your satisfaction is our goal, we guarantee our products and give a reasonable price.”



Besides the mast and portable light tower systems, Tianhemast.com also sells products in categories like stage lift towers, mobile security systems, vehicle leveling jacks, and antenna tilts. All the products are aimed at meeting the client requirements across the various fields such as military, police, fire trucks, and more.



The sales manager also went on to explain - “We are a professional tactical equipment solution provider mainly dealing with telescopic mast, vehicle mounted telescopic mast, vehicle mounted leveling Jacks system, antenna tilt that meets client’s demands in fire trucks, military, police, telecommunication vehicles, antenna vehicles, defence, security and broadcast fields.”



Those looking to order products in these categories can log on to the company website to explore the whole assortment, and get all kinds of antenna masts and light tower systems at highly competitive prices.



About Tianhemast.com

Tianhemast.com is a Chinese tactical equipment solution provider, offering various mast systems, portable light tower systems, mobile security systems, and more.



It has recently added a whole new range of antenna masts and light tower systems to its inventory.



Log on to http://www.tianhemast.com/ for more info, and to take a look at their new range.



Contact: Ryan

Company: Tianhe Telescopic Mast Group

Address: No18. DeZheng Industrial Zone Wenzhou China

Telephone No.: +86 18968747960

Email: sales@tacticalraptor.com

Website: http://www.tianhemast.com/