Tiba Putt Introduces New Putting Aid with Kickstarter Campaign

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Tiba Putt founders, Kyle Henderson and Don Everhart, today announced a Kickstarter campaign to bring their new golf putting aid to the market. This aid has been designed to work with all putters and swing styles making it an ideal tool for any golfer.



Tiba Putt focuses on correcting flaws within the impact zone, the area 2” before and 2” after impact. At just over 7 inches in length it is highly portable and stows easily in your golf bag.



“Tiba Putt teaches golfers how to strike the ball with a square face and along a square path, which will get the ball started on line and rolling straight. It also helps in providing visual alignment feedback to ensure you are lined up properly.” said Kyle Henderson, Creator of Tiba Putt.



The founders are hoping to raise $9225 from their Kickstarter campaign with pledge levels ranging from $5 to $1000. Early adopters will receive a first run Tiba Putt putting aid with as little as a $20 pledge. The campaign is set to run for a 30 day period beginning Monday 4/14/2014.



The Tiba Putt Kickstarter campaign page can be reached at: http://kickstarter.tibaputt.com