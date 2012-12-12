Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Tibco Software Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) concerning whether a series of statements by Tibco Software Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $621.39 million for the 12 months period that ended on Nov. 30, 2009 to $920.25 million for the 12 months period that ended on Nov. 30, 2011 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $62.30 million to $112.41 million.



Shares of Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) grew from as low as $4.67 per share in February 2009 to as high as $32.60 per share in September 2012.



Then on December 4, 2012, after the market closed, Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) reported its preliminary fourth quarter results.



Shares of Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) declined from $24.77 per share on Dec. 4, 2012, to as low as $19.04 per share on December 5, 2012.



On December 11, 2012, NASDAQ:TIBX shares closed at $20.80 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High.



