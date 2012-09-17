Tibet-incense.com Offers 25% Discount This Season, Launches New Incense Products

Haifa, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- This week, Tibet-incense.com announced launch of new line of incense products from Nepal and Bhutan. The company also announced a 25% discount on some of their limited edition products. This sale will continue to run till the end of the coming holiday season. The incense portal now has over 650 kinds of incenses on sale.



Tibetan Incense generically refers to a common style of incense found in Tibet, Nepal, and Bhutan. Tibetan Incense is usually made from mixtures of different herbs, plants, flowers, leaves, grass, wood, bark, and even spices and minerals in the strict accordance to ancient traditional recipes. "With people adopting aroma therapy as a lifestyle choice and as a method of relaxation all over the world, more and more people are buying exotic incense and other aromatic products online" finds an online e-commerce survey in the study done in 2012.



In all the company has announced three offers - 25% discount on limited edition incenses, free international shipping on orders above 70 USD and bulk discounts on purchases over 200 USD. When asked about how Tibetan incense is different from other types of incense, Mr. Stewart Sebastian, media spokesperson of Tibet-Incense said "Tibetan incense is unique due to the absence of a bamboo stick inside the incense materials. This gives a more pure and exotic aroma which soothes the mind and soul of a person."



The website also sells other authentic Tibetan articles such as prayer beads, mats, prayer wheels, etc. Answering our questions on the importance of Tibetan incense in Tibetan culture he quoted "Tibetan Incense is an inseparable part of Tibetan culture. Tibetans believe that the enlightened beings are attached to the purity in a person. And they believe that a pure person gives a good smell and other people are attracted to that. The incense gives out a good smell which creates an aura of purity, leading to well being and prosperity." All buy Tibetan Incense orders are processed via Paypal.



Tibet-incense Inc is based out of Haifa, Israel. The company is one of the largest sellers of Tibet-incense online. The company also features and sells other exotic Tibetan cultural items and has one of the largest assortments of Tibetan incense online. Lately the web store has expanded to sale of incense products from countries like Nepal and Bhutan.



