Ticket Relief Online Traffic School Goes Social

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Ticket Relief announced today the launch of its official social media platform, including the company’s presence on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.



Ticket Relief’s first-ever Facebook page will focus on developing direct connections to the mainstream audience, making this the ideal destination online for those who utilize the services of the preferred choice for satisfying traffic school on the Internet.



Following Ticket Relief on Twitter will give the opportunity for people to instantly connect to breaking news on Ticket Relief services, promotions, forthcoming contests, prize giveaways, and also chat (via the #TicketRelief hashtag) about what they enjoy about the Ticket Relief experience.



Ticket Relief's YouTube channel will allow people to have the access to see up close and personal what Ticket Relief is all about and connect 24/7 with an expanded audience on one of the most exciting and popular online platforms. Ticket Relief’s first two YouTube videos are now available for download, with new ones coming later this fall.



Through this innovative approach in online expansion, Ticket Relief hopes to earn the attention and trust of its future customers, while satisfying the needs of its current clientele by putting their information needs at the center of its business model.



The right content through the interactive channels of Ticket Relief is the next step toward bringing tomorrow’s socially-led media world into today.



About Ticket Relief

Ticket Relief was established in 2004 in heart of San Diego, CA and has grown to become one of the nation's leading traffic schools and defensive driving courses on the Internet. Ticket Relief’s goal is to provide users with the best up-to-date information and education, because the belief is that educated drivers lead to safer roads for everyone. For more details on Ticket Relief and how to dismiss your traffic ticket online, log on to http://www.TicketRelief.com.



