TicketAide Announces Help for Contesting Traffic Tickets in Quebec

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TicketAide, led by a team of former prosecutors and defense attorneys, now provides help during the entire process of contesting traffic tickets in Quebec. As a first in the industry, TicketAide stands behind its services by offering a guarantee whereby it refunds half the cost of ticket plans four points and over in the event that it cannot achieve a savings of at least one demerit point. TicketAide plans are categorized by the number of demerit points of the ticket, as plans A (1-3 points), I (4-5 points), D (6-9 points) and E (10+ points).



To begin the process of contesting a traffic ticket, one has to check the “Not Guilty” box on the ticket, fill in the name and address and sign where space is provided within the specified period. While an explanation can be written in the space provided, it is not necessary for the purposes of contesting your ticket and the information cannot be used against you in court. A copy of the plea should be conserved for your records, with the original being mailed to the address indicated thereon.



Through TicketAide's website, visitors can select the plan corresponding to their ticket and complete the quick and convenient online registration form and even make payment towards that plan. TicketAide takes over, and thought the Defendant must transfer the date of hearing to them; TicketAide prepares the file for in view of achieving the best result possible.



For every plan, TicketAide provides consultation and thorough review of the Defendant's file. It will also obtain all evidence from the Prosecutor’s office and provide an analysis of one’s options with the evidence and their version of the facts related to it by the Defendant. Legal professionals work to negotiate with the Crown Prosecutor to get the best settlement before a trial even begins and often times client's presence is not required at court. In addition to contesting usual traffic tickets, from violations of speeding, stop signs and cell phones, the firm provides assistance with restricted license, stay of execution, and revocation of judgment services.



The former prosecutors and defense attorneys employed by TicketAide are familiar with the legal system and leverage their knowledge to get their clients the best settlement every time. With its Old-Port and Saint-Laurent locations, TicketAide's strives to become the premier ticket contesting service in Quebec.



About TicketAide

