Tickets Available to See Velasquez Exact Revenge on Dos Santos at UFC 155

Rochester, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Nearly a year after his defeat to Junior Dos Santos, Velasquez is back to exact his revenge. Velasquez had held the UFC heavyweight title, until that dream was quickly dashed by the massive blasts of Dos Santos. The match was over in just a mere 64 seconds with Dos Santos reigning in as the new champion heavyweight title holder.



"You can have the best training camp ever, get hit once and it's all over," Velasquez told The Los Angeles Times. "That’s the name of the game. That's what makes fighting. It stinks.”



"I always had it in my head in seeing other guys knocked out -- 'This may happen to you.' All you can do is learn and move on. I know now. You have a game plan. Don’t wait around. Go execute it right away."



That’s how Velasquez plans his counterattack for the upcoming battle that’s scheduled on the 29th of December, in hopes of getting the heavyweight champion title back. The rematch is the main event at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.



While the fight is scheduled for five rounds, who knows just how long it will last. Even Velasquez recognizes how quickly one can lose all glory, as he stated:



"Heavyweight title fights don't last five rounds. Big guys. Those small gloves. Anybody can get knocked out at any time."



