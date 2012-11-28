Tickets Now Available for Epic Show in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Theater Tickets are now available for the epic Shen Yun Performing Arts happening in Phoenix Arizona this February 28-March 10, 2013 at the Phoenix Orpheum Theatre and Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center.



The Shun Yen Performing Arts is a world-renowned professional performing arts group that brings to life the classical music and dances of the East or ancient China. They have been performing for years and are coming back to Phoenix Arizona with an entirely new production and will be performing with a live orchestra.



“This is the finest thing, the finest event I’ve ever been to in my life. I sat in the front row, and I was in tears, because of the human spirit, the dignity, the power, the love, coming out of those people was outstanding.”, according to Producer Jim Crill after seeing the Shen Yun performing on May 8, 2012 at the Lila Crockell Theater in San Antonio Texas.



Cate Blanchett, Academy Award-winning Actress, told reporters after watching Shen Yun in Sydney, "It was an extraordinary experience…and of course it was exquisitely beautiful.”



Twenty performances combining modern technology with the master technically trained performers comprise this unforgettable show. The show compasses authenticity, mastery, diversity and epic stories from China’s finest. All shows for the 2012 performance season were sold out, so it’s best to secure the 2013 show’s seats now.



For more information on show schedules and the Phoenix Orpheum Theatre tickets and the Mesa Ikeda Theater tickets, log on to http://www.AZshows.com.



About Shen Yun Performing Arts

The Shun Yen Performing Arts, founded in New York in 2006, is a non-profit organization with the mission of reviving 5,000 years of divinely inspired Chinese culture. Every year, Shen Yun unveils an entirely new lineup of dances, songs, and musical scores. At the core of Shen Yun’s performances is classical Chinese dance with China's numerous ethnic and folk dance styles rounding out the evening.