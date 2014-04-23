Tickets on Sale Now for the Sacramento County Fair

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The Sacramento County Fair is just a few short weeks away! Get Adult Admission tickets and carnival wristbands now at SacFair.com and avoid long lines at the Fair. Adult Admission is only $5 and Kids under 12 are always FREE. Special pre-fair discount carnival wristbands are only $18….so get them now, because they go back to $25 once the Fair begins!



Special pre-Fair pricing is also available for the Metal Mania Demolition Derby on Friday, May 23rd, Lasher’s Elk Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM SRT’s Stars and Stripes Invitational Bull Riding on Saturday, May 24th, and Freestyle Motocross on Monday, May 26th. These events sell out fast, so get you discounted tickets today at SacFair.com.



You can also pick up discount Bull Riding tickets at three conveniently located Boot Barn locations in Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Rocklin, Sheldon Feed in Elk Grove and Robinson’s Feed in Lodi, Galt and Lockford.



Metal Mania Demolition Derby - Friday May 23, 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.



Get up close and personal with the high-octane, heavy metal contact competition! It’s smashin’ and crashin’ fun for the whole family!



13+ years old - Regular Price $15-Pre-Fair Discount Price $10



Children 4-12 years old -- Regular Price $10 - Pre-Fair Discount Price $6



Stars and Stripes Invitational Bull Riding Presented by Lasher’s Elk Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram SRT– Saturday May 24, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Enjoy sitting in the front row, up close and personal to all the live action in the box seats, hoot ‘n holler in the Party Pit including standing room and a private bar or get a bird’s eye view of all the action in the Rodeo Arena bleachers. Country music recording artist, Chris Gardner and his Band will be performing live right after the event.



Box Seats



Adults--Regular Price $30 -- Pre-Fair Discount Price $25

Children 4-12 years old - Regular Price $10 -- Pre-Fair Discount Price $6



Party Pit



21+ years old Regular Price -- $25 -- Pre-Fair Discount Price $20



General Seating



Adult Regular Price -- $20 -- Pre-Fair Discount Price $12



Children 4-12 years old Regular Price -- $10 -- Pre-Fair Discount Price $6



Freestyle Motocross – Monday, May 26, at 2 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m.



Witness for yourself all the extreme sports action at the County Fair. See the incredible FMX show with athletes, DJ music and an emcee calling tricks to give an up-close and personal look at extreme freestyle Motocross riding.



General Seating



Adults 13 and over $5



Kids 12 and under FREE



Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 22-26, 2014 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue.



About the Sacramento County Fair

Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair May 22-26, 2014 on the grounds of Cal Expo. Close to 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours. Over 5,000 local residents compete for awards in the livestock and competitive exhibit programs. Kids under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the Fair. This year’s theme is Let’s Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue.