Tickets.ca Offers Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener Game Tickets

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Tickets.ca has announced the availability of tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener game scheduled for April 2, 2013. The website is a source for getting tickets to all Toronto Blue Jays games taking place at Rogers Center or any of the other cities where their games are scheduled. The website provides tickets for the team’s games against several rivals such as Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and many others. The website also lists the entire Toronto Blue Jays 2013 schedule detailing the dates and venues.



The website states, “Our customer service team is dedicated to making sure you are not only a fan of the event but also a fan of Tickets.ca. We are not some careless company that doesn't care about your needs. Let us know what event you want, where you want to sit and how much you want to pay, we will make this come true.”



The availability of tickets with the website is such that even when other ticket brokers run out of tickets, Tickets.ca will still have tickets to offer. The tickets for the opener games of Toronto Blue Jays are hard to come by with the games happening in the first week of April. Places like TicketMaster are already sold out. Meanwhile, other places like StubHub sell tickets at very high fees. However, Tickets.ca claims that there tickets are reasonably priced. Some of the Toronto Blue Jays tickets from Tickets.ca are available at discounted prices.



T. Ronson of Scarborough had successfully bought tickets from the website. Ronson said, “Tickets.ca came through for me when every other ticket outlet was sold out.”



For more information and to know about the availability of Toronto Blue Jays tickets with Tickets.ca, go to http://tickets.ca/Tickets/Toronto-Blue-Jays-Tickets . For more sports, concerts, theatre and special events tickets, visit http://tickets.ca/.



About Ticket.ca

Ticket.ca is an online ticket broker based in Canada. The website has been selling tickets for venues ever since 1980 in both Canada and America. The ticket availability through the website is so large that the broker will still have tickets to dish out even when tickets elsewhere are sold out. The tickets available in the website cater to a variety of events such as sports, concerts, comedy, theatre as well as a range of special events. The tickets through the website are guaranteed 100 percent and in case an event does not take place, the money will be returned to the customers.



Media Contact

Tickets.ca

250 Wellington Street West #127

Phone Number 416-593-1919.

Website: http://tickets.ca