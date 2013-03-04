Ticodo Offers Search Engine for Comparison One Direction Tickets

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- According to Twitter, pop music sensation One Direction surpassed 10 million followers as of February, 2013 and adds an average of 21,000 followers every day. So, according to Andrew Parry, spokesperson for Ticodo ticket comparison website (www.ticodo.com), it's no surprise the newest world tour dates are selling out around the world.



Says Parry, "Tickets for their first headlining UK tour went on sale October 1st, 2011 and all 22 dates sold out within 12 minutes. When tickets go that fast, there is no time to compare prices or check around to save money. With this second tour, the Take Me Home tour, US fans, at least, have a chance to shop around. With Ticodo.com, that's exactly what you can do. We only partner with trusted primary and secondary ticket sellers to compare One Direction Tickets. All the companies above have a registered office, provide contact details and offer prompt money back guarantees. Purchasing tickets through us is always safe, secure and risk-free, so there's no chance of getting phony tickets."



The concert tour will consists of over 100 shows in Europe, North America and Australia. 300,000 tickets were sold within a day of release in the UK and Ireland, including a six date sell out at London's The O2 Arena. In Australia and New Zealand, all 190,000 tickets have also been sold for all eighteen shows.



With a search engine like the one provided by Ticodo, Parry says fans can easily search through cities and ticket sellers to see which ones will offer the best prices on the shows they're interested in seeing. "Our unique software gets hourly feeds from all the reputable ticket sellers and resellers so you won't have to trawl the web to find available tickets and compare prices. We list tickets from dozens of suppliers such as Ticket Master, TicketsNow, SeatWave, Viagogo, StubHub, TicketsNetwork, TickCo and many more. Whether you're looking for One Direction or Atlanta Hawks tickets, our motto is, every concert, every game, every show, every ticket."



About Ticodo

Ticodo is a ticket comparison search engine for music, sporting and entertainment events. Their software saves time and money by searching dozens of the best primary and secondary ticket suppliers and listing the tickets available in one easy to read page. Customers can buy tickets for over 100,000 events using Ticodo and be safe in the knowledge that each ticket broker displayed has a minimum of a 100% money back guarantee. Ticodo is totally free to use and is a one stop shop to find tickets for all the premium and hard to find tickets for US, European and international music, sporting, theatre and entertainment events.