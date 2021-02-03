Tidal Energy Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 : Aquamarine Power, Tenax Energy, HydroQuest

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Tidal Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Aquamarine Power ltd (United Kingdom), Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd. (Australia), Pelamis Wave Power Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tenax Energy (Australia), S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (South Korea), HydroQuest SAS (France), AquaGen Technologies (Israel), Atlantis Resources Ltd. (United Kingdom), Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (United States) and Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC (United States)



Brief Summary of Tidal Energy:

Tidal Energy is also known as tidal power is the form of marine energy obtained from tides and waves. It is formed using hydropower, which transforms energy gained from tides to power. A turbine converts tide to first in kinetic energy and then electric energy. It is a renewable energy resource. Tidal energy is defined as the energy of the ocean surface waves, which is captured for electricity generation, desalination, and the pumping of water into lakes. Tidal energy is considered to be the most capable green technology as they make the maximum concentrated source of renewable energy. Oceans are an unlimited source of clean energy.



Market Drivers

- Essential to Replace Fossils Fuels

- Enlarged funds in Renewable Energy Resources



Market Trend

- Government Initiation to Promote Tidal Energy

- Rising Research and Development Activities



Restraints

- High Cost for Plant Formation



The Global Tidal Energy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wave Power Plants, Tidal Power Plants), Technology (Tidal Stream Generator, Pendulous Device, Oscillating Water Columns, Barrage, Others (Lagoon and Turbine)), End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)



Regions Covered in the Tidal Energy Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



