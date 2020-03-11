Tidal.com, an Online Music Streaming Portal Now Featuring "Zero the Kidd"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Amon Martin-Preston a.k.a. Zero The Kidd is pleased to announce that his music is now streaming on Tidal.com, an online music streaming store with over 60 million tracks in the library and 250,000 videos. Amon showed extreme interest in music ever since he was 7 years old and started learning ropes in piano and violin. Although he is a hip hop and a trap artist, Amon always had special interest and love for country music. He is most popular with his music name Zero The Kidd and has appeared on numerous blogs, magazines and radio stations.



The latest single "Wave" which had garnered him with over 10 million streams on all famous music stores online in late 2019, has also made quite a popular appearance in the music industry. His passion was music was fueled by his family of rapper and it was in elementary school that he started rapping; and engaging in rap battles with his friends. This experience had actually helped his career and his profound interest in Lil Wayne, Eazy E and Eminem. Zero The Kidd considers them truly talented and appreciates their ability to keep it real.



To know more visit https://tidal.com/browse/artist/16463845



About Amon Martin-Preston A.K.A. Zero The Kidd

Amon Martin-Preston born and raised in Boynton Beach, Florida is an American Rapper and Music Artist who comes from a family of rappers, his father and uncle who are both rappers from their band called Royal Fam. Amon released his first single "Warned" in 2019 and a little later released "Beef" which went on to get 4 million streams within the first few months of release.



Media Contact



Zero The Kidd

Email: Amonmartinpreston@gmail.com

https://tidal.com/browse/artist/16463845