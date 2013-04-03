Tidedressup Releases Their New Collection of Prom Dresses 2013

Suzhou, Jiangsu -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Recently, the new superstar dresses online supplier Tidedressup.com is excited to announce their latest collection of prom dresses. According from Lucy, the chief designer of tidedressup.com, “We have added several hundreds of prom dresses 2013 in various colors for the needs of our customers. These dresses are specially designed for women who will demand more styles and colors for prom night party.”



The prom dresses from Tidedressup.com features nice looking and unique craftsmanship. There are various colors and styles for customers to choose such as a line style, mermaid, ball gown, strapless, one shoulder etc. The website is updated daily and ensure that each and every visitors always find their style. Tidedressup also can make the dresses according to the customers’ special requirements.



Lucy says:”In this new collection, we pay attention to some details. For example, some customers want ball gown style, so we add some ball gown prom dresses for customers. Some customers like the color watermelon, we now add some dresses in watermelon. We also offer color swatch for our customers.”



The most important service is Tidedressup.com offers a full range of Free Custom Design! Free Custom Sizing is the most basic. Some customers don’t know which size the choose, at this time, the custom size is the best choice. Every girl has their own thinking of the prom dresses styles. But there are no photos can exactly describe it! So the only way is customer design. Girls can tell to our online customer service directly, who are rich of experiences what they want from their dresses and what corrections they want to be made in the current dresses. Most of the time, the customer service won't let them down and they can make the dream come true! Some customers are so excited about this service,for they never expect such a considerate service online, "Usually it is impossible for real stores to help us with this,but this online store made it!"



She continues:”But some customers worry about the quality. We guarantee that all dresses not only prom dresses but also bridesmaid dresses, wedding dresses and other formal dresses are made of high quality materials and exquisite craftsmanships. All are full lined with hand sewn beading and embellishment. Our goal is to offer the perfect dress at affordable prices to our customers all over the world.”



About Tidedressup.com

Founded in 2013, Tidedressup is becoming a new star of dresses online supplier specializing in prom dresses, wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and other formal dresses.