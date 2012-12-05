Tidwell Swaim & Associates, Oldest Immigration Law Firm in Texas, Seeks to Help Those in the Immigration Process

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Those in the midst of the immigration process may need legal assistance. Tidwell Swaim & Associates can help – they are the oldest immigration law firm in Texas, helping over 35,000 clients in their 35 years of operation. They are committed to offering the highest standard of client service in all areas of immigration law.



Tidwell Swaim & Associates is the immigration law firm that other lawyers turn to when approaching difficult cases, and they can help you with any immigration issue. The list of cases they handle includes business and employment cases, family matters, removal and asylum, investment cases and all immigration appeals including federal court lawsuits against the government. For anyone immigrating and needing to deal with any faction of the law, it's a comfort to see a firm that can deal with any and all issues.



“Most 'immigration firms' are either part of a larger firm or only represent clients on selected types of cases, such as employment or removal,” says the firm, “We have always represented our clients in all aspects of immigration law, regardless of what type of case it is.”



About Tidwell Swaim & Associates

Established in 1978, Tidwell Swaim & Associates has been voted one of the best law firms in the entire United States. They've been awarded countless awards by lawyers, media, and high-profile groups for their exemplary service to their customers. The firm boasts that over 70% of their new clientele are referrals from past clients – a testament to the success of the firm.



You can't find a more experienced or successful law firm in Dallas. If you are in need of an immigration lawyer in Dallas, please visit their website at www.tsalaw.com, or give them a call at 972-385-7900.



To learn more about Tidwell Swaim & Associates, please contact



Tidwell Swaim & Associates

12770 Coit Road, Suite 700

Dallas TX, 75251

972-385-7900

jal@tsalaw.com

http://www.tsalaw.com