Tidy Books and Child's Play USA Team Up to Celebrate UNESCO World Book Day

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Tidy Books; the award winning kid’s bookcase company has teamed up with Child’s Play USA to celebrate World Book Day on April 23rd 2014. World Book Day is the perfect time to get kids singing and dancing about reading, and Tidy Books and Child’s Play USA are delighted to add to the celebrations! Parents can win the perfect home library for their kids with a prize package of a bundle of Child’s Play’s Classic kid’s books and a Tidy Books bookcase to display them in!



Tracy Grondin of Child's Play USA explained, "What better day than UNESCO World Book Day to remind us all of the central importance of books and reading in every child’s life?"



Tidy Books bookcases, make it easy for kids to see, choose and pick a book independently; getting kids loving reading from the earliest of ages. Child's Play's award winning classic books with holes are a long-time favorite with families and are brilliant for interactive story sharing.



Ruth Duncan of Tidy Books said “Kids learn through play and reading is no exception. Kids love reading when they can explore books independently. Child’s Play books and Tidy Books bookcases both encourage kids to interact and play with their books.”



The competition is open until May 18th for US residents, and can be found here: http://www.tidy-books.com/blog/win-international-world-book-day-childs-play-usa



About Tidy Books

Founded in 2004, Tidy Books is a best seller in the UK, and is expanding in the US. Tidy Books story began with the original Tidy Books Kid’s Bookcase, designed by mom Geraldine Grandidier, for her daughter in her violin workshop and started a revolution; creating a bookcase that is easy for kids to use by themselves and encourages them to read.



Child's Play is more than just a publishing program, it is a philosophy through our understanding that a child's early years are more important than any other and this is when they learn the most about the world around them. Child's Play has a history of creating innovative, award-winning books for children from 0-7 years that promote learning through play.



For more information on Tidy Books, contact Ruth Duncan ruth@tidy-books.com or call +44(0) 20 852 4647. London, UK. www.tidy-books.com



For more information on Child’s Play USA contact Tracy Grondin: tracy@childsplayusa.com



Auburn, Maine, USA. http://www.childs-play.com/usa/home-page.html