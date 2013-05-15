Tidy Books Helps Get the Kids Reading

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- With the promise of lazy afternoons reading in the garden, summer is the perfect time to get your kids to dive into books. The Tidy Books Kids Bookcase and Kids Book Box makes books a natural part of your child’s environment, and encourages children to pick up a book for pleasure.



- Designed so small children can see and choose books for themselves.

- Stylish display and storage for children’s books of all sizes.

- Made from sustainable wood.

- Finished in eco-friendly water lacquer.

- Makes books and reading an enjoyable summer pastime.



“My daughter loves it! She likes to sit in front of the bookcase and choose her favourite books to read by herself. She has also started to recognize letters of the alphabet!” Arianna



About Tidy books.com

Tidy Books began in 2004 with the award winning Tidy Books Children's Bookcase. Created by a mum in her violin workshop, the original design encouraged her daughter's love of books. All our designs are easy for your children to use independently, look great and are finished in an eco-friendly water lacquer. Web Stores in the US, UK, across EU and in AU



