Tidy Building Services Expands the Reach of Their Services Throughout Nine States

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Cleaning services have many advantages- the finish created by a professional cleaner can take a well-meaning business many additional hours, and investment in specialized cleaning products, to recreate for themselves. However, in order to hire a cleaning service, both businesses and homeowners need to have a high level of trust not only in the competency but the integrity of the company. That is why Tidy Building Services has risen to become one of the most prominent cleaning services in the southeast, now active in over nine states thanks to their handpicked teams and strict, quality-controlled expansion.



Tidy Building Services provides cleaning services for Hotels, Resorts and Spas where cleanliness is integral to the experience, as well as Hospitals in which cleanliness can be a matter of life or death. In addition, they regularly clean Office Buildings and Shopping Centers, Banks and Government Buildings as a trusted presence in the country’s most secure spaces.



Tidy Building Services is now actively providing office cleaning and commercial cleaning in nine states, and eagerly anticipates rounding that number off to a tenth later this year or early in 2015, to coincide with their twenty fifth year in business. For the time being, those searching for cleaning services in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC or Wisconsin need look no further.



A spokesperson for Tidy Building Services explained, “The expansion of our business has amounted to more than just our geographical area. Our president Charles Cho has developed a steadily growing team of hardworking experts that have been handpicked, and he keeps a close eye on their development and growth to include new skills that prove essential to our customers. Innovation is one of our founding principles, and it has enabled Tidy to provide a greater variety of services than ever before throughout the southeast U.S.”



About Tidy Building Services

Tidy Building Services is a company built from the ground up by Charles Cho in 1980 to become a national presence. The company prioritizes high quality services delivered promptly, with excellence communication and customer service. Tidy Building Services has always used innovation and work ethic to impress customers and have grown primarily through word of mouth. For more information please visit: http://www.tidyusa.com/