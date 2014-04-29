Tier 1 WCS Examined at June 10th Webinar hosted by QC Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- June 10, 2014 webinar will clarify Tier 1, 2, and 3 of WCS. Defining WCS is not easy. It is ubiquitous and everyone has one, yet not all WCS’s are alike, ranging from Tier 3 to Tier 1. In general a WCS is an Integration Tool, an Execution System, and a Productivity Tool. It permits integrators to provide a more strategic-focused system that delivers dramatic increases in productivity.



Current WCS Markets would have all of the following variables, usually defined as Tier 1:



-Inventory Management

-Cartonizing / Dynamic Allocation

-Carrier Compliant Shipping

-Order Fulfillment

-Packout Processing

-Order Consolidation

-MHE Management

-Conveyor Routing / Sortation

-Inline Scales / Print & Apply



Tier 2 would have all of the above, minus Inventory Management, Cartonizing / Dynamic Allocation, and Carrier Compliant Shipping. Tier 3, would only have MHE Management, Conveyor Routing / Sortation, and Inline Scales / Print & Apply.



The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a Warehouse Control System (WCS) and a Warehouse Management System (WMS). Presenters include Rich Hite, President of QC Software, Jerry List, VP of QC Software, and Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc.



The webinar will begin promptly at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 10th. Immediate registration is strongly suggested at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326263381164605442



QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



About QC Enterprise

QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424