Tier 3 Hires Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Huskey as Rapid Growth Continues

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Tier 3 announced today the appointment of Bryan Huskey, a 15-year marketing veteran in the hospitality and travel industry, as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 11, 2013.



Tier 3, a leading direct mail marketing company, has added Bryan Huskey to their executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Huskey brings with him fifteen years of experience as a marketing executive in the travel and hospitality industries, having successfully operated national marketing campaigns for vacation ownership developers including Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Shell Vacations, and Strategic Alliance Marketing.



Most recently, Huskey served as Director of Marketing for Wyndham Vacation Ownership, the largest developer and marketer of points-based vacation ownership products in the world. In this role, he transformed and lead the company to increased revenue and customer growth. As the National Marketing Director, Huskey successfully created, managed and delivered annual sales and marketing budgets of over 30,000 guests and $60 million in sales volume between Hawaii and the continental United States. He also reduced the company’s overall marketing costs by 15% while building inbound and outbound call center programs that generated $20 million in timeshare sales volume and more than $3 million in outbound sales packages.



“We are excited to welcome Bryan as the newest member of our executive team. Bryan’s 15 years of experience in the vacation ownership industry and his proven track record of success as a marketing executive will play a vital role in our future success,” states Domenick Agostino, President and Chief Operating Officer of Tier 3.



Huskey’s appointment as Chief Marketing Officer is the latest update in a series of activity for Tier 3 over the past month as the company continues to experience rapid growth.



About Tier 3

Tier 3, which was founded by veterans of the timeshare and travel club industry, offers top-notch direct marketing and consultancy services. For more information about the company's services, contact Kira Fairbank or visit www.tier3productions.com.



For Additional Information Contact

Kira Fairbank, 480-467-3317

Tier 3 Productions

8300 E. Raintree Dr.

Suite 105

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

United States