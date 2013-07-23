Tier 3 Hires Shirin Ansari as Recruiting Manager

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Tier 3 Productions announced today that Shirin Ansari has joined the company and will immediately assume the position of Recruiting Manager.



Shirin Ansari is an experienced management and recruiting professional who brings 10 years of experience in full-cycle recruiting and personnel management to Tier 3 Productions. Before joining Tier 3, Ansari provided her expertise to high-profile employers such as Robert Half International, which ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE® magazine. Ansari's other previous employers include University of Phoenix and Marriott International. Her academic achievements include a Graduate Human Resources Management Certificate and a MBA from the University of Phoenix, as well as a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine.



“We are pleased and excited to welcome Shirin to our team,” said Nathaniel Seeley –Director of Internet Communications. “Her outstanding educational achievements speak for themselves. Shirin's wealth of experience working with prestigious corporations and institutions make her a valuable asset to Tier 3.”



With the addition of Ansari, Tier 3 is poised to attract the talent necessary to support the company's anticipated growth, which is fueled by increased business demand for innovative marketing solutions both online and offline. “In the competitive marketing industry, it is critical to attract, retain, and manage top talent to ensure that we deliver superior results, “ said Seeley. “Shirin's experience provides Tier 3 with the competitive edge to acquire dedicated, innovation-minded team members to provide our clients with the best possible service.”



