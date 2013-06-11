Tier 3 Scottsdale Creates Mail Marketing Campaign for Eco-Friendly Solar Energy Company

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- There is no climate change controversy. Climate change is happening, and an overwhelming 97% of scientists agree that human decision making has influenced this trend. In light of this, many have taken a positive outlook- if human decision making can affect climate change, it can do so to the positive as much as to the negative, and companies are investing millions in clean energy solutions. One of the most popular is solar power, which allows home-owners to install solar panels to power their homes and even feed excess energy back into the national grid. Tier 3 Scottsdale have been using their marketing expertise to help spread one eco friendly message on behalf of a recent client.



Tier 3 Scottsdale offers direct mail marketing with a refreshing new twist that has revolutionized its efficacy- using handwritten mails to make potential customers feel they have been directly addressed by the companies that are their clients. The company offers professional mail piece design and handwritten envelopes to maximize the impact of direct marketing.



The company are currently working on behalf of a wide variety of clients, but their latest acquisitions include several solar energy companies who are looking to spread the message of taking energy and the environment into their own hands.



A spokesperson for Tier 3 Scottsdale explained, “The decision to support these companies was a no-brainer. We are committed to securing the future for generations to come and solar energy companies are doing amazing work by putting energy into the hands of everyday people, not only alleviating rising energy costs for homes but also making them responsible for energy consumption. Solar panels are essentially buying a personal share in the future of the planet, and such an appeal needs a personal approach. We specialize in that personal approach, and have brought it to bear to spread this message in Arizona, where the energy of the sun is perhaps most abundant.”



About Tier 3 Scottsdale

Tier 3 Scottsdale are a full service marketing company offering direct mail marketing, call center solutions both inbound and outbound, lead scrubbing, turn-key marketing solutions and even online marketing. Their products and services are for anyone looking to take their business to the next level and they are able to customize their products and services to match any industry. For more information, please visit: http://tier3scottsdale.com/