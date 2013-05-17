Tier 3 Scottsdale Launches Providing Direct Mail Marketing Solutions in Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Direct mail marketing has been one of the most tried and tested methods of reaching potential business clients for many years, but the propensity for this kind of mail to be viewed as ‘junk mail’ has created a culture where most of this outreach work is trashed without even being considered. Tier3 in Scottsdale, Arizona have launched a new service that promises to transform the fortunes of this beleaguered format, and their approach has its roots in the emerging vogue for handmade items.



Taking their cue from sites like Etsy where individual works are produced and then sold by artisans, Tier 3 Scottsdale looked at a means by which to give a home-made, hand crafted feel to corporate literature, including researching companies like Innocent. The resulting methodology proved both simple and remarkable. Hand written envelopes for mass mailers can guarantee a higher level of engagement than has been seen for years.



The logic behind the move is simple, Tier 3 Scottsdale, AZ mail local people on behalf of local people but do it with hand written envelopes, thereby elegantly and easily evoking a heightened sense of community spirit in the reader, who feels they have been reached out to personally.



A spokesperson for Tier 3 Scottsdale explained, “The simple truth as reflected by extensive research clearly demonstrates that hand addressed mail can see up to a 99.2% open rate among recipients, which in itself serves to increase response and enquiry by up to 300%. Hand written mailers make recipients feel that someone has taken the time to contact them personally and that affects their engagement significantly. We take that time on behalf of our business clients so they don’t have to, so it proves both an economical and expedient solution. The most important thing people need to take from this is that without hand-written envelopes, they’re throwing money away on any other direct mail competitor.”



