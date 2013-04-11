Tier3 Marketing Increases Efficiency with in-House Direct Mail

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Tier3 Marketing, a full-service marketing firm, has moved direct mail campaigns in-house to increase efficiency and effectiveness of operations. This will allow the company to provide better service and bottom-line results to clients.



The benefits of an effective direct mailing campaign are immense. Tier3 handles everything from design, addressing, stamping and mailing. Effective direct mail marketing is designed to capture the attention of a client’s target market and produce results. Tier3 creates personalized, hand-written promotional materials that generate substantial returns for clients.



In addition to direct mail marketing the company also offers: call center marketing, incentive marketing, Internet reputation management, search engine optimization and turn-key marketing. The wide selection of services allows clients to choose the optimal method for market penetration and lead generation. Tier3 assists clients to reach their target market efficiently and effectively.



Tier3 is devoted to providing the highest quality service to clients through precise execution of marketing plans. Clients receive effective marketing services at affordable prices that produce a quantifiable return on investment. Clients are supported throughout projects from start to finish ensuring project requirements and customer expectations are fulfilled.



Client testimonials highlight Tier3’s quality of service and professionalism. Staff members are always ready to help and answer questions. Marketing campaigns are carefully tracked to ensure clients receive the highest quality service. Dependability and reliability are major aspects of Tier3’s operating model. Marketing projects are not accepted nor offered if Tier3 can’t deliver results.



The Tier3 team has helped clients increase sales and profit margins through effective marketing solutions. Marketing campaigns are customized to fit clients’ needs for optimal results. No other marketing firm can match the level of service or results.



For additional information on direct mail services please call (866) 740-1456 or visit www.tier3team.com. Personnel are ready to answer questions or provide a quote for marketing services. Movement of direct mailing campaigns within Tier3 benefits internal and external stakeholders, and increases operating efficiencies.



Tier3 Marketing



8300 E Raintree Ste 105

Scottsdale, AZ 85260



nseeley@tier3team.com

Phone: (480) 467-3316

Website: www.tier3team.com