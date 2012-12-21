"Tierney's Cafe and Tavern in Lewisville, Texas to Host "Viva Las Vegas" New Year's Eve Party"

Lewisville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- One of the most well-known establishments in Lewisville, Texas has just released their plans for this year’s New Year’s Eve Party and this one, like the others, is sure to not disappoint party-goers. And this year, they are giving away some great Prizes.



The NYE 2013 “Viva Las Vegas” Party at Tierney’s Café in Lewisville will start the festivities at 9pm. Admission is FREE and you will be treated with “all things Vegas.” Tierney’s will start the night off with Blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em, Slot Machines, Eight-Liner Games and they will even have Vegas-style Showgirls in the house. Owner Greg Tierney, who has been serving great food to Lewisville Residents for 16 years, said “This year’s party should be our best one ever. We have Vegas Showgirls, Games, Surf & Turf and I want to make this a memorable event, for my guests. ”



Music will be provided by the formidable DJ Wendy White, who is sure to keep the party rocking, till the Midnight Hour. Tierney’s Café will be showing an amazing Video Show and a fun “Name That Tune” Contest, in addition to all of the Poker & Dancing this Year. Tierney’s Café & Tavern is located at 208 East Main St. Lewisville, Texas 75057 Tel# (214)353-2109 or visit: http://www.tierneyscafeandtavern.com.



This year’s Dinner Menu will feature Surf & Turf Specials starting at just $25.95. Tierney’s will offer Prime Rib & Lobster Dinners in 3 different sizes of Prime Rib, up to a juicy 16oz portion. They will also have a tender Sirloin & Lobster Dinner available The Bar will feature $35 All-you-can-drink “Crown & Down” and this price includes a tasty Hors D’oeuvres Buffet, as well as a Champagne Toast at Midnight.



If you want to know where the best 2013 New Year’s Eve Party will be, this year, come to Tierney’s Café & Tavern in Lewisville, Texas and ring in the New Year with us.



